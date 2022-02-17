Regencell Bioscience's COVID-19 Candidate Shows Encouraging Action On Mild To Moderate Symptoms
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) announced the results from the EARTH efficacy trial of its COVID-19 candidate.
- RGC-COV19 (Regencell Bioscience (RGCA-CV01) liquid formulation) is an oral TCM candidate.
- Out of the 37 COVID-19 patients, 36 had all symptoms eliminated, save for Sensory Dysfunction & occasional cough, within the 6-day treatment period.
- The trial that after taking RGC-COV19TM, 97.3% of the patients had their mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms eliminated, save for Sensory Dysfunction & occasional cough, within the 6-day treatment period.
- 15 out of the 36 patients experienced Sensory Dysfunction before receiving treatment. Among those 15 patients, 5 recovered their sensory functions, while the remaining 10 showed improvements at the end of the 6-day treatment period.
- 31 out of 37 COVID-19 patients reported the elimination of one or more symptoms after taking 1 full dose of RGC-COV19.
- The three non-vaccinated patients took an average of approximately 2.3 days for symptoms to be eliminated.
- The three partially vaccinated patients took an average of approximately 3.3 days for all symptoms to be eliminated, save for Sensory Dysfunction.
- No adverse side effects were observed, and there were no worsening of symptoms during and after consuming RGC-COV19.
- At the end of the EARTH efficacy trial, none of the patients was hospitalized, and there was no death.
- Price Action: RGC shares are up 5.29% at $36.80 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
