Regencell Bioscience's COVID-19 Candidate Shows Encouraging Action On Mild To Moderate Symptoms
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) announced the results from the EARTH efficacy trial of its COVID-19 candidate.

  • RGC-COV19 (Regencell Bioscience (RGCA-CV01) liquid formulation) is an oral TCM candidate. 
  • Out of the 37 COVID-19 patients, 36 had all symptoms eliminated, save for Sensory Dysfunction & occasional cough, within the 6-day treatment period. 
  • The trial that after taking RGC-COV19TM, 97.3% of the patients had their mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms eliminated, save for Sensory Dysfunction & occasional cough, within the 6-day treatment period
  • 15 out of the 36 patients experienced Sensory Dysfunction before receiving treatment. Among those 15 patients, 5 recovered their sensory functions, while the remaining 10 showed improvements at the end of the 6-day treatment period.
  • 31 out of 37 COVID-19 patients reported the elimination of one or more symptoms after taking 1 full dose of RGC-COV19.
  • The three non-vaccinated patients took an average of approximately 2.3 days for symptoms to be eliminated. 
  • The three partially vaccinated patients took an average of approximately 3.3 days for all symptoms to be eliminated, save for Sensory Dysfunction. 
  • No adverse side effects were observed, and there were no worsening of symptoms during and after consuming RGC-COV19.
  • At the end of the EARTH efficacy trial, none of the patients was hospitalized, and there was no death. 
  • Price Action: RGC shares are up 5.29% at $36.80 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

