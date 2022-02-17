 Skip to main content

Baxter Clocks Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings, But FY22 Guidance Trail Street View
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 11:19am   Comments
Baxter Clocks Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings, But FY22 Guidance Trail Street View

Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) has posted Q4 revenue of $3.5 billion, beating the consensus of $3.35 billion, up 10% on a reported basis, 12% on a constant currency basis, and 4% on an operational basis.

  • Adjusted EPS of $1.04 increased 30%, marginally ahead of the consensus of $1.03.
  • Following Baxter's acquisition of Hillrom, Baxter's Q4 and FY21 results include Hillrom's financial results for the last 19 days of the quarter. Hillrom added $212 million to Q4 sales.
  • Baxter's three geographic segments – Americas, EMEA, and APAC – all positively contributed to sales growth, reflecting ongoing demand for select Baxter products amid the pandemic, partially offset lower surgical procedures resulting from the emergence of omicron variant.
  • The gross margin improved from 37.4% to 40%, and the operating margin declined from 12.8% to 10.9%.
  • Outlook: Baxter expects FY22 sales growth of approximately 24% - 25% on a reported basis and around 4% on an operational basis. 
  • It expects an adjusted EPS of $4.25 - $4.35, versus the consensus of $4.36.
  • For Q1 FY22, Baxter expects an adjusted EPS of $0.79 - $0.82 compared to the Wall Street estimate of $0.97.
  • The Company forecasts sales growth of 1% - 3% on an operational basis.
  • Price Action: BAX shares are trading 2.30% lower at $83.17 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General Best of Benzinga

