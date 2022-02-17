 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Established Brands Hit Organon's Q4 Sales, Expects FY22 Sales Of Upto $6.4B
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Established Brands Hit Organon's Q4 Sales, Expects FY22 Sales Of Upto $6.4B

Organon & Co's (NYSE: OGNQ4 FY21 sales decreased 1% to $1.6 billion, beating the consensus of $1.57 billion.

  • Women's Health increased 6%, driven primarily by Nexplanon, which increased 37% ex-FX. Nexplanon's growth was due to increased demand in the U.S., and tenders won. 
  • The increase in Women's Health was partially offset by a decline in sales of Nuvaring vaginal ring, which continues to be impacted by generic competition.
  • Biosimilars revenue grew 15%, driven by continued growth in the U.S. for Renflexis and growth in Canada.
  • The decline in Established Brands was primarily due to a terminated agreement in Korea for Rosuzet, loss of exclusivity for Zetia (ezetimibe) in Japan in June 2020.
  • The adjusted gross margin improved marginally to 66% from 65.2%. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $549 million, down 19%.
  • The adjusted EPS declined 30% to $1.37, beating the consensus of $1.24.
  • Dividend: Organon announced a quarterly dividend of $0.28/share payable on March 17, with a record date of February 28.
  • Guidance: Organon forecasts FY22 revenue of $6.1 billion - $6.4 billion vs. consensus of $6.33 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34%-36%.
  • Price Action: OGN shares closed at $36.34 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OGN)

Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Dividends Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com