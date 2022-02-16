Merck Inks Oncology, Neurology Drug Discovery Pact With British Biotech, Curve Therapeutics

Privately-held Curve Therapeutics has inked a contract with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) to discover and validate modulators of up to five therapeutic targets using its Microcycle technology, initially for oncology and neurology indications.

Under the agreement terms, Curve will receive an upfront payment and be eligible to receive research, development, and commercial milestones totaling up to $1.7 billion should all five therapeutic programs succeed.

Curve will also receive a royalty on net sales of any approved products resulting from the alliance.

Curve will perform high throughput mammalian cell-based functional screening, hit characterization, data-mining and analysis, and Microcycle optimization.

Merck will be responsible for lead optimization, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of compounds identified through the collaboration.

Curve’s pipeline is led by drug candidates against hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and KRAS G12D.

