 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rhythm Pharma's Imcivree Wins UK Approval For Obesity, Hunger Control
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Rhythm Pharma's Imcivree Wins UK Approval For Obesity, Hunger Control
  • Britain's Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM) Imcivree (setmelanotide) for obesity and the control of hunger.
  • Related: Rhythm Pharma's Imcivree Gets European Approval For Obesity, Control of Hunger Associated With Genetic Mutations.
  • The approval covers adults and children six years of age & above, with genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), including proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1) deficiency, or biallelic leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency.
  • Imcivree was selected for evaluation as a "Highly Specialized Technology" by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). 
  • NICE is scheduled to review the dossier for Imcivree in December 2021. 
  • Guidance for coverage of Imcivree under the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) is anticipated in Q2 of 2022.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: RYTM stock is down 1.19% at $12.42 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RYTM)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com