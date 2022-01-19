ImmunityBio's Shares Jump On Encouraging Data From Pancreatic Cancer Immunotherapy Trial
ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) has revealed early results from its Phase 2 metastatic pancreatic cancer trial (QUILT 88), showing that patients' overall survival rate doubled compared to the historical survival rate.
- Phase 2 evaluates the comparative efficacy and overall safety of standard-of-care chemotherapy versus low-dose chemotherapy combined with PD-L1 t-haNK, Anktiva (N-803), and aldoxorubicin in locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- The combination immunotherapy also showed treatment-related serious adverse events were uncommon (8%), and no treatment-related deaths were reported.
- To date, 27% of third-line or greater patients (17/63) remain on study. The median overall survival in this highly advanced group of patients, who failed two to six prior lines of treatment, is 5.8 months exceeding the approximately three-month historical median overall survival.
- Of the 63 patients, 30 (48%) had progressed after two prior lines of therapy. The median overall survival in this group was 6.3 months, more than doubling the overall historical survival.
- Price Action: IBRX shares are up 8.24% at $6.70 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
