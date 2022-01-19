 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ImmunityBio's Shares Jump On Encouraging Data From Pancreatic Cancer Immunotherapy Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 9:27am   Comments
Share:
ImmunityBio's Shares Jump On Encouraging Data From Pancreatic Cancer Immunotherapy Trial

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) has revealed early results from its Phase 2 metastatic pancreatic cancer trial (QUILT 88), showing that patients' overall survival rate doubled compared to the historical survival rate. 

  • Phase 2 evaluates the comparative efficacy and overall safety of standard-of-care chemotherapy versus low-dose chemotherapy combined with PD-L1 t-haNK, Anktiva (N-803), and aldoxorubicin in locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer.
  • The combination immunotherapy also showed treatment-related serious adverse events were uncommon (8%), and no treatment-related deaths were reported. 
  • Related: ImmunityBio Meets Endpoint In Second Indication Cohort In Bladder Cancer Trial.
  • To date, 27% of third-line or greater patients (17/63) remain on study. The median overall survival in this highly advanced group of patients, who failed two to six prior lines of treatment, is 5.8 months exceeding the approximately three-month historical median overall survival. 
  • Of the 63 patients, 30 (48%) had progressed after two prior lines of therapy. The median overall survival in this group was 6.3 months, more than doubling the overall historical survival.
  • Price Action: IBRX shares are up 8.24% at $6.70 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBRX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gamida Gains On Positive Regulatory Development, Orphazyme & ADMA Preannouncements, ImmunityBio & Leap Present Positive Data
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 16-22): Focus On Data Presentations And IPOs In Holiday-Shortened Week
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Amyris, ImmunityBio Shares Trading Higher On COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Venture
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Pancreatic CancerBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com