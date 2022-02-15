 Skip to main content

Aveo Says Tivozanib Patients Up To 5X More Likely To Experience Long-Term PFS Vs. Nexavar In Kidney Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 9:13am   Comments
Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVEO) will present new long-term progression-free survival (PFS) data from the Phase 3 TIVO-3 study in kidney cancer at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Cancers Symposium.

  • The trial is evaluating Fotivda (tivozanib) to Bayer AG's (OTC: BAYRY) Nexavar (sorafenib) in advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients following two or more prior systemic therapies.
  • "This marks the first presentation of five-year follow-up data for patients being treated in the third- or fourth-line RCC setting and helps guide clinical treatment," said Michael Bailey, President, and CEO.
  • Landmark five-year follow-up data show PFS rates are consistently higher with Fotivda vs. sorafenib, with 12% vs. 2% and 8% vs. 0% at three and four years, respectively. 
  • Long-term PFS represents a clinically meaningful outcome for patients in the third- and fourth-line treatment setting.
  • Long-term overall survival was also analyzed, and a non-significant trend favoring Fotivda continued to emerge with the accumulation of events (HR, 0.89).
  • Price Action: AVEO shares are up 0.57% at $3.52 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

