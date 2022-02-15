 Skip to main content

Larimar Stock Plunges As FDA Asks For Additional Data To Resolve Clinical Hold On Friedreich's Ataxia Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 7:34am   Comments
Larimar Stock Plunges As FDA Asks For Additional Data To Resolve Clinical Hold On Friedreich's Ataxia Program

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) has received feedback from the FDA regarding the clinical hold on its CTI-1601 program. 

  • The FDA stated it is maintaining its clinical hold and that additional data is needed to resolve the clinical hold. 
  • Larimar is further analyzing previous studies and evaluating if additional studies are warranted. 
  • Larimar is currently reassessing guidance on the timing of the planned Jive open-label extension and pediatric multiple-ascending dose trials as it works to meet the agency's request.
  • Related: Larimar Stock Craters After FDA Clinical Hold on Friedreich's Ataxia Program.
  • "We remain committed to CTI-1601's further development and are working towards this goal with a strong cash position that provides runway at least into 2023. We intend to operate under a cost reduction plan while resolving the clinical hold to manage burn and extend our cash runway if needed," said Carole Ben-Maimon, President & CEO.
  • CTI-1601 is a recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin into the mitochondria of patients with Friedreich's ataxia who cannot produce enough of this essential protein. 
  • Price Action: LRMR shares plunged 57% to $3.60 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Short Ideas Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas

