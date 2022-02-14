Moderna CEO Sells Shares, Deletes Social Media: What You Need To Know

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are down more than 40% since the start of the year and continue to trend lower Monday.

Vaccine stocks are facing selling pressure as the COVID-19 omicron variant fades, but Moderna investors have been expressing concerns about recent stock sales from Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, as well as the presumed deletion of his Twitter account.

CNBC reporter Meg Tirrell said she reached out to Bancel Monday and received responses to some of the questions circlulating on social media about him.

Bancel told CNBC that all stock sales are preplanned, noting that each sale is set to be the same amount. Tirrell confirmed the Moderna CEO sells 23,000 shares on a weekly basis. "It's been pretty regular throughout the pandemic," she said.

See Also: Moderna And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

"Bancel also confirmed that he did delete his Twitter account," Tirrell said. He reportedly told her that he deleted all of his social media because he simply 'doesn't use it.'"

Moderna is set to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Feb. 24.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna has traded as low as $117.34 and as high as $497.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 12.61% at $140.98 Monday afternoon.

Photo: mufidpwt from Pixabay.