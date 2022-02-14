 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UNITY Biotech Stock Jumps On Additional Data From UBX1325 Trial In Vascular Eye Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 11:48am   Comments
Share:
UNITY Biotech Stock Jumps On Additional Data From UBX1325 Trial In Vascular Eye Disease

UNITY Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: UBX24-week data from the Phase 1 study of UBX1325 was presented at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 conference. 

  • UBX1325 was well-tolerated without signs of intraocular inflammation or other related ocular adversities.
  • In the higher dose cohorts with diabetic macular edema (DME) patients, a mean improvement of 9.5 ETDRS letters from baseline at six months was observed.
  • 6.9 ETDRS letters from baseline at six months in all dose cohorts were observed.
  • Related: Why Did Mizuho Upgrade This Biotech Stock Focused On Age-Related Eye Diseases?
  • In age-related macular degeneration (AMD), there were improvements or stabilization of both BCVA and CST through 6 months post-injection.
  • In both diseases, most patients treated with UBX1325 showed durable improvement in vision and did not meet objective rescue criteria requiring a standard of care anti-VEGF treatment.
  • Among patients who received anti-VEGF rescue, there was minimal change in either mean BCVA or CST following treatment in all but one patient.
  • The Company anticipates 12-week data from Phase 2a study in DME by mid-2022 and 16-week data from Phase 2 study in wet AMD in Q4 of 2022.
  • Price Action: UBX shares are up 14.10% at $1.05 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Gain On Earnings, Valneva-Pfizer Tout Positive Lyme Disease Vaccine Data, UNITY Biotech Restructures
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com