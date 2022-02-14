UNITY Biotech Stock Jumps On Additional Data From UBX1325 Trial In Vascular Eye Disease
UNITY Biotechnology Inc's (NASDAQ: UBX) 24-week data from the Phase 1 study of UBX1325 was presented at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 conference.
- UBX1325 was well-tolerated without signs of intraocular inflammation or other related ocular adversities.
- In the higher dose cohorts with diabetic macular edema (DME) patients, a mean improvement of 9.5 ETDRS letters from baseline at six months was observed.
- 6.9 ETDRS letters from baseline at six months in all dose cohorts were observed.
- In age-related macular degeneration (AMD), there were improvements or stabilization of both BCVA and CST through 6 months post-injection.
- In both diseases, most patients treated with UBX1325 showed durable improvement in vision and did not meet objective rescue criteria requiring a standard of care anti-VEGF treatment.
- Among patients who received anti-VEGF rescue, there was minimal change in either mean BCVA or CST following treatment in all but one patient.
- The Company anticipates 12-week data from Phase 2a study in DME by mid-2022 and 16-week data from Phase 2 study in wet AMD in Q4 of 2022.
- Price Action: UBX shares are up 14.10% at $1.05 during the market session on the last check Monday.
