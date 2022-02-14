 Skip to main content

Pardes Biosciences Shares Early Data From COVID-19 Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 11:43am   Comments
Pardes Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: PRDS) has presented interim data from its ongoing PBI-0451 Phase 1 trial in healthy adult volunteers at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) 2022. 

  • The presentation shared details around the nonclinical profile of PBI-0451 and interim clinical safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) after single- and multiple ascending doses.
  • PBI-0451 has been generally well tolerated over a >20-fold single- and >14-fold multiple-total daily dose range. 
  • Related: Pardes Biosciences Clears IND Application For Oral Antiviral Candidate For COVID-19.
  • All treatment-emergent adverse events in the study reported through January 31 have been assessed as mild in severity and resolved without intervention.
  • In a drug-drug interaction cohort, the pharmacokinetics of PBI-0451 was not substantially affected when co-administered with ritonavir.
  • In multiple ascending dose cohorts, interim data showed that PBI-0451 twice-daily achieved and maintained PK exposures.
  • The Company believes the candidate can provide potent antiviral activity against COVID-19 and emerging variants.
  • Additional dose cohorts and PK evaluation in this ongoing Phase 1 study continue.
  • The Company will inform dose selection for the upcoming PBI-0451 Phase 2/3 study anticipated to start mid-2022.
  • Price Action: PRDS shares are down 1.39% at $12.03 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

