Pardes Biosciences Clears IND Application For Oral Antiviral Candidate For COVID-19

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The FDA has signed off Pardes Biosciences Inc's PRDS Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PBI-0451 for COVID-19.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
- Pending further engagement with FDA and other regulators, the Company anticipates initiating global Phase 2/3 studies of PBI-0451 in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients in mid-2022.
- "The clearance of our IND for PBI-0451 enables us to proceed with the initiation of additional Phase 1 clinical trials for PBI-0451 in the U.S.," said Uri Lopatin, Chief Executive Officer.
- PB-0451 is currently under evaluation in a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers in New Zealand evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of PBI-0451 after single and multiple ascending doses.
- Later this quarter, Pardes anticipates reporting data from this ongoing study at a scientific conference.
- Price Action: PRDS shares are up 6.54% at $11.08 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.