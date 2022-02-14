Biohaven/Pfizer Partnered Rimegepant Asia-Pacific Migraine Trial Meets Primary Endpoints
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) reported topline results from an Asia-Pacific, Phase 3 trial of rimegepant in adults for the acute treatment of migraine.
- The study met its co-primary endpoints of freedom from pain and freedom from most bothersome migraine-associated symptom, including either nausea, phonophobia, or photophobia at 2-hours following a single oral dose of rimegepant.
- In the study, a single oral dose of rimegepant 75 mg provided significant relief of migraine symptoms and return to normal function at 2 hours and delivered sustained efficacy that lasted up to 48 hours for many patients.
- Rimegepant showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company said.
- Pfizer has commercialization rights to rimegepant in markets outside of the U.S. Biohaven continues to lead research and development globally and retains the U.S. market.
- Rimegepant is commercialized as Nurtec ODT in the U.S. and is the only oral CGRP receptor antagonist approved for acute and preventive migraine treatment in adults.
- Rimegepant application is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency, with a decision expected in 1H of 2022.
