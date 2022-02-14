 Skip to main content

Opthea Shares OPT-302 data In Patients With Subtype Of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 9:06am   Comments
Opthea Shares OPT-302 data In Patients With Subtype Of Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Opthea Limited's (NASDAQ: OPTOPT-302 data were presented at the Bascom Palmer 19th annual Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2022 Conference. 

  • The data presented was a prespecified subgroup analysis of a Phase 2b dose-ranging study of intravitreal OPT-302 in combination with ranibizumab, compared with ranibizumab alone, in participants with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
  • Sixty-six participants (18%) with Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy (PCV) out of a total study population of 366 were included in the analysis. 
  • OPT-302 combination therapy had a safety profile consistent with the standard of care anti-VEGF-A monotherapy while demonstrating greater improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and less retinal fluid than ranibizumab monotherapy. 
  • The +6.7 letters comparative superiority of 2 mg OPT-302 combination therapy over ranibizumab (p = 0.0253) was accompanied by a greater improvement in secondary vision and anatomical outcome measures at week 24.
  • Price Action: OPT shares closed at $6.65 on Friday.

Posted-In: Age-Related Macular Degeneration Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

