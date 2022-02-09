 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RegenXBio Posts Updated Data From Hunter Syndrome Gene Therapy Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 3:38pm   Comments
Share:
RegenXBio Posts Updated Data From Hunter Syndrome Gene Therapy Trial

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) announced additional interim data from Cohorts 1-3 of Phase 1/2 trial of RGX-121 for patients up to 5 years old diagnosed with Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II), 

  • The data were shared at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium.  
  • RGX-121 is an investigational one-time gene therapy designed to deliver the gene that encodes the iduronate-2-sulfatase (I2S) enzyme using the AAV9 vector. 
  • RGX-121 is reported to be well-tolerated across all cohorts with no drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs) in 13 patients dosed with RGX-121. 
  • Biomarker data from patients in all three cohorts indicate encouraging signals of I2S enzyme activity in the CNS following one-time administration of RGX-121. 
  • Most patients in all three cohorts demonstrated Heparan sulfate (HS) reductions in the CSF following RGX-121 administration at the last time point available, with dose-dependent reductions seen at Weeks 8 and 24 post-RGX-121 administration. 
  • At eight weeks post-RGX-121 administration, the median reduction in CSF HS from baseline was 29.5% in Cohort 1, 42.3% in Cohort 2, and 67.3% in Cohort 3. 
  • One patient in Cohort 3 who had data at 24 weeks post-administration demonstrated a CSF HS reduction from a baseline of 63.9%. 
  • Measures of neurodevelopmental function from patients in Cohorts 1 and 2 demonstrate continued developmental skill acquisition up to two years after RGX-121 administration.
  • Price Action: RGNX shares are down 0.55% at $27.37 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RGNX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces $5B Accelerated Buyback, Qiagen Reaps COVID Testing Windfall, WORLDSymposium Presentations Kick In
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 6-12): Pfizer, AstraZeneca Earnings, Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
Expert Ratings For Regenxbio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapy Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com