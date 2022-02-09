 Skip to main content

Silence Therapeutics Posts First Human Data For Cardiovascular Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 3:35pm   Comments
Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLN) showed that its RNAi technology could reduce a patient's lp(a) levels by 98% at a high dose.

  • Data comes from its phase 1 single ascending dose study of SLN360, an siRNA targeting lipoprotein(a) (Lp(a)), in healthy adults with high Lp(a).
  • High Lp(a), defined as ≥ 50 mg/dL (c.125nmol/L), affects approximately 20% of the world's population and is a genetic risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
  • SLN360 is a siRNA designed to lower Lp(a) production by targeting messenger RNA transcribed from the LPA gene.
  • Notably, the patients remained down 81% after 150 days, suggesting a treatment could be given just 2 to 4 times per year. 
  • Silence anticipates data from the extended follow-up period in Q3 of 2022.
  • Patient enrollment continues in the multiple ascending dose portion of the SLN360 phase 1 study. Silence remains on track to initiate the SLN360 phase 2 atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease study in 2H of 2022, pending regulatory discussions.
  • Price Action: SLN shares are trading 7.55% higher at $22.86 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

