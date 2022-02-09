Silence Therapeutics Posts First Human Data For Cardiovascular Candidate
Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLN) showed that its RNAi technology could reduce a patient's lp(a) levels by 98% at a high dose.
- Data comes from its phase 1 single ascending dose study of SLN360, an siRNA targeting lipoprotein(a) (Lp(a)), in healthy adults with high Lp(a).
- High Lp(a), defined as ≥ 50 mg/dL (c.125nmol/L), affects approximately 20% of the world's population and is a genetic risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
- SLN360 is a siRNA designed to lower Lp(a) production by targeting messenger RNA transcribed from the LPA gene.
- Notably, the patients remained down 81% after 150 days, suggesting a treatment could be given just 2 to 4 times per year.
- Silence anticipates data from the extended follow-up period in Q3 of 2022.
- Patient enrollment continues in the multiple ascending dose portion of the SLN360 phase 1 study. Silence remains on track to initiate the SLN360 phase 2 atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease study in 2H of 2022, pending regulatory discussions.
- Price Action: SLN shares are trading 7.55% higher at $22.86 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General