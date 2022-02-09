 Skip to main content

Why Did IGM Biosciences Shares Advance Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 3:34pm   Comments

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMShas progressed two Phase 1 trials evaluating IGM-6268, an anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgM monoclonal antibody, to treat and prevent infection COVID-19. 

  • The first Phase 1 trial is a single (SAD) and multiple (MAD) ascending dose study to assess IGM-6268 administered intranasally in healthy volunteers. 
  • The first two dose cohorts of healthy volunteers have been cleared in the U.S., and data from the study are expected in 1H of 2022.
  • The second Phase 1a/1b trial in South Africa assesses IGM-6268 administered intranasally first in healthy volunteers, once an appropriate dose cohort has been cleared, in outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19. 
  • Data from the study are expected in mid-2022.
  • IGM-6268 is an engineered IgM antibody that specifically targets the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. 
  • Price Action: IGMS shares are trading 9.52% higher at $18.86 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

