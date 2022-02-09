BioMarin Sells Priority Review Voucher For $110M
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) has agreed to sell the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $110 million to an undisclosed purchaser.
- The Company received the voucher when it received FDA approval of Voxzogo (vosoritide) for Injection, indicated to increase linear growth in pediatric patients with achondroplasia five years of age and older with open epiphyses (growth plates).
- This is the third Priority Review Voucher that BioMarin has received. The FDA also awarded PRVs to the Company when Brineura (cerliponase alfa) and Vimizim (elosulfase alfa) were approved.
- Price Action: BMRN shares are up 0.53% at $88.05 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.