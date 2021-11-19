 Skip to main content

FDA Conditionally Approves Biomarin's Dwarfism Drug
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
FDA Conditionally Approves Biomarin's Dwarfism Drug
  • The FDA has approved BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: BMRN) Voxzogo (vosoritide) for Injection for achondroplasia.
  • The approval comes for achondroplasia patients five years and older to increase linear growth in patients with open epiphyses (growth plates).
  • This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an improvement in annualized growth velocity (AGV). 
  • Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies. 
  • BioMarin intends to use the ongoing open-label extension studies compared to available natural history to fulfill this post-marketing requirement.
  • Voxzogo is expected to be available in the U.S. by mid-to-late December, and BioMarin will begin the promotion of Voxzogo immediately. 
  • Related Link: Drug For Short-Limbed Dwarfism From Biomarin Wins European Approval.
  • Price Action: BMRN shares are up 7.40% at $89.06 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

