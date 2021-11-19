FDA Conditionally Approves Biomarin's Dwarfism Drug
- The FDA has approved BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: BMRN) Voxzogo (vosoritide) for Injection for achondroplasia.
- The approval comes for achondroplasia patients five years and older to increase linear growth in patients with open epiphyses (growth plates).
- This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an improvement in annualized growth velocity (AGV).
- Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies.
- BioMarin intends to use the ongoing open-label extension studies compared to available natural history to fulfill this post-marketing requirement.
- Voxzogo is expected to be available in the U.S. by mid-to-late December, and BioMarin will begin the promotion of Voxzogo immediately.
- Price Action: BMRN shares are up 7.40% at $89.06 during the market session on the last check Friday.
