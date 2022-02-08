Editas Suddenly Terminates Chief Medical Officer Without An Explanation
Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) has fired Chief Medical Officer Lisa Michaels just 15 months into her tenure at the Company.
- The biotech was mum on the reasoning for the termination, disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
- The termination that occurred today is effective immediately.
- According to the SEC filing, Michaels will receive her base salary for another 12 months.
- RBC Capital Markets analyst called the news "incrementally negative" and wrote in a note that the firing "does not boost confidence" in a company with mixed clinical signals for LCA10 and high management turnover.
- Analyst Luca Issi remains on the sidelines with a Sector Perform rating and $40 price target on Editas shares given what he views as mixed data for its lead asset, a "crowded" SCD space, and an oncology pipeline that remains early.
- Price Action: EDIT shares are down 7.40% at $17.89 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
