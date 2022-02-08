 Skip to main content

Editas Suddenly Terminates Chief Medical Officer Without An Explanation
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) has fired Chief Medical Officer Lisa Michaels just 15 months into her tenure at the Company.

  • The biotech was mum on the reasoning for the termination, disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing
  • The termination that occurred today is effective immediately.
  • According to the SEC filing, Michaels will receive her base salary for another 12 months. 
  • RBC Capital Markets analyst called the news "incrementally negative" and wrote in a note that the firing "does not boost confidence" in a company with mixed clinical signals for LCA10 and high management turnover. 
  • Analyst Luca Issi remains on the sidelines with a Sector Perform rating and $40 price target on Editas shares given what he views as mixed data for its lead asset, a "crowded" SCD space, and an oncology pipeline that remains early.
  • Price Action: EDIT shares are down 7.40% at $17.89 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

