Why Are NLS Pharmaceutics Shares Trading Higher During Premarket Monday?
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares are trading higher after the Company announced to present interim topline data from its Phase 2a trial evaluating its lead product candidate, Quilience (Mazindol ER), for narcolepsy at World Sleep Congress 2022.
- Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder that causes overwhelming daytime drowsiness.
- The presentation will provide an interim analysis on mean Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) scores, the trial's primary endpoint, comparing patients treated with Quilience and patients on placebo.
- Related: NLS Pharma Stock Gains After Issuance Of Mazindol US Patent.
- Additionally, the presentation will feature interim safety and tolerability data for patients who have completed the trial's randomized portion.
- Information on the Open-Label Extension study is also expected to be discussed.
- To date, 36 patients have been enrolled in the Phase 2a trial, and NLS expects to complete the 60-patient trial in Q2 of 2022.
- Price Action: NLSP shares are trading 6.77% higher at $0.97 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General