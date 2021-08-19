NLS Pharma Stock Gains After Issuance Of Mazindol Patent
- NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for patent application No. 16/083,131.
- The patent covers oral formulations containing immediate-release and sustained-release layers of mazindol and their use in the treatment of attention deficit disorders, related deficit of alertness or decline in vigilance, or excessive daytime sleepiness.
- The patent, which is expected to be issued in Q4 of 2021, will have a term that expires no earlier than March 2037.
- NLS Pharma CEO told Benzinga that the company is on track to initiate the prospective Phase 2 clinical study for Quilience.
- Price Action: NLSP shares are up 12.30% at $2.64 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
