NLS Pharma Stock Gains After Issuance Of Mazindol Patent
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 11:44am   Comments
  • NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for patent application No. 16/083,131. 
  • Related: NLS Pharma's Narcolepsy Candidate To Enter Mid-Stage Study Next Month.
  • The patent covers oral formulations containing immediate-release and sustained-release layers of mazindol and their use in the treatment of attention deficit disorders, related deficit of alertness or decline in vigilance, or excessive daytime sleepiness.
  • The patent, which is expected to be issued in Q4 of 2021, will have a term that expires no earlier than March 2037. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • NLS Pharma CEO told Benzinga that the company is on track to initiate the prospective Phase 2 clinical study for Quilience.
  • Price Action: NLSP shares are up 12.30% at $2.64 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

