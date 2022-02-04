Why Are Ra Medical Shares Plunging to 52-Week Low?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED has priced an underwritten public offering of 9.535 million units at $0.50 per unit for approximately $12.0 million in gross proceeds.
- Each unit consists of one common share, one Series A warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.50, and one Series B warrant to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.50 per share.
- The offering also includes 14.47 million pre-funded units, priced at $0.4999 per unit.
- Related: Ra Medical To Focus On Peripheral Artery Disease With Pharos Dermatology Divestiture.
- The offering will close by February 8
- The Company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, atherectomy indication trial, and engineering efforts.
- Price Action: RMED shares are trading 52.7% lower at $0.33 during the market session on the last check Friday.
