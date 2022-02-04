Bristol Myers Q4 Revenue, FY22 Sales Outlook Lag Consensus

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Bristol Myers Squibb & Co BMY has posted Q4 revenues of $11.98 billion, an increase of 8%, missing the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
- Eliquis, immuno oncology, and new product portfolios drove sales growth.
- Eliquis sales increased 18% to $2.67 billion, Opdivo sales increased 11% to $1.98 billion, and Yervoy sales clocked a 16% jump to $545 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.83 came ahead of the consensus of $1.80 and 25% higher than $1.46 posted a year ago.
- U.S. revenues increased 11% to $7.5 billion, and International revenues increased 4% to $4.5 billion.
- Gross margin increased from 73.7% to 80.3%, primarily due to an impairment charge related to marketed product rights and lower unwinding of inventory purchase price accounting adjustments.
- Bristol Myers announced an additional $15 billion buyback in December and raised its quarterly dividend.
- In the Q4 earnings release, the Company said that $5 billion of the share buyback would be executed during Q1 FY22.
- FY22 Guidance: Bristol Myers reaffirmed the EPS guidance of $7.65 - $7.95, compared to the consensus of $7.86.
- Revenues are expected to be approximately $47 billion, representing an increase in the low-single digits and below the consensus of $47.75 billion.
- Sales from key loss of exclusivity brands, which represent Revlimid and Abraxane, are expected to be approximately $10.5 billion. Revlimid sales are expected to be $9.5-$10 billion.
- Continuing Business is expected to grow in the low-double digits and contribute approximately $36.5 billion in FY22.
- The adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately 78%.
- Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.64% at $64.48 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.