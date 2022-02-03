Synaffix, MacroGenics Ink Pact For Next Generation Antibody-Drug Conjugates

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Synaffix BV has entered into a technology agreement with MacroGenics Inc MGNX.
- Under the licensing agreement, MacroGenics will access Synaffix's clinical-stage GlycoConnect antibody conjugation technology, HydraSpace polar spacer technology, and select toxSYN linker-payloads.
- These will be combined with MacroGenics' proprietary antibody and bispecific DART antibody platform technologies to generate next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).
- Under the terms of the agreement, Synaffix will be eligible to receive up to $586 million in payments spanning upfront and milestone payments across three programs plus royalties on commercial sales.
- The license rights of MacroGenics for each program will be designated as exclusive or non-exclusive to each program's antibody target (or to the combination of two targets, if bispecific).
- The first program will commence at the signature, with the option to expand the collaboration to a further two programs by March 2023.
- Price Action: MGNX shares are down 1.75% at $11.21 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
