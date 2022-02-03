Janssen Inks Over $1B Pact For Mersana's ADC Technology In Three targets

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN has announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, to discover antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for three targets.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
- Janssen unit is doling out $40 million upfront and more than $1 billion in potential milestone payments for ADCs spanning three targets.
- The pair will work together to research target candidates during preclinical development. J&J's biotech unit will provide proprietary antibodies, and Mersana will contribute its Dolasynthen platform to help find the new ADC product candidates.
- After preclinical work is completed, Janssen will handle the therapies' clinical development and commercialization. Mersana will receive mid-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage royalties on global sales should any of them reach the market.
- Mersana's lead ADC, upifitamab rilsodotin, is currently being tested in a Phase 3 trial as maintenance therapy for recurrent, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.
- Related: Why Are Mersana Therapeutics Shares Trading Lower On Friday?.
- Price Action: MRSN shares are up 2.10% at $4.38 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.