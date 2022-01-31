NRx Pharmaceuticals Raises $25M Via Equity To Support Its Pipeline Development

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
NRx Pharmaceuticals NRXP has announced the private placement of 7.8 million shares priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rule, for gross proceeds of $25 million.
- The Company will also issue unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 7.8 million shares.
- The purchase price for one share of common stock and one investment option to purchase one common share is $3.195.
- "The proceeds of this investment will be targeted towards continuing to advance our three potentially life-saving therapies," said Jonathan Javitt, CEO and Chairman of NRx Pharmaceuticals.
- The investment options have an exercise price of $3.07 per share, will be exercisable six months following issuance, and will have a term equal to five years.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
- The private placement will close by February 2.
- Price Action: NRXP shares are down 9.46% at $2.83 during the market session on the last check Monday.
