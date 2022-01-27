NRx Pharma's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Show Potential Against Omicron Variant

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
NRx Pharmaceuticals NRXP has received scientific evidence from the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) that the BriLife vaccine can produce effective neutralizing antibody levels against the omicron variant.
- The Company also said that many of the mutations in the omicron variant had been identified in the spike protein of the BriLife vaccine.
- This natural evolution of the BriLife vaccine suggests that the vaccine may continue to evolve to address future Variants of Concern.
- Unlike the current mRNA vaccines and attenuated virus vaccines, the BriLife vaccine is a live, viral vector vaccine in which the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been added to a benign virus.
- The findings were based on blood samples (sera) of patients vaccinated during the Phase 2 trial of the BriLife vaccine conducted in Israel.
- These sera indicated a mean neutralization titer (NT50) of 53 against omicron vs. a titer of 152 against the original wild-type virus and 131 against the delta variant.
- The IIBR report documents that 10 of 13 tested sera demonstrated clinically detectable levels of Omicron-neutralizing antibody.
- NRx is currently designing a Phase 2b/3 study of the BriLife vaccine as a booster against COVID-19 variants of concern, including the omicron variant. The study will start in Q1 of FY22.
- Price Action: NRXP shares are down 2.30% at $2.98 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
