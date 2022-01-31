IDEAYA Advances IDE161 Into IND-Enabling Studies, Exercises Licensing Option For PARG Inhibitors

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA has initiated IND-enabling studies for IDE161, a potential first-in-class PARG inhibitor development candidate.
- IDEAYA is targeting an IND submission for IDE161 in Q4 Of 2022.
- The company plans to evaluate IDE161 in patients having tumors with homologous recombination deficiencies, including BRCA1 and BRCA2, and potentially other genetic alterations identified through IDEAYA's biomarker discovery platform.
- The company also exercised its option for an exclusive worldwide license from Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester.
- IDEAYA holds exclusive worldwide license rights covering a broad class of PARG inhibitors following the option exercise.
- IDEAYA owns or controls all commercial rights in IDE161, subject to certain economic obligations according to its exclusive, worldwide license with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester.
- Price Action: IDYA shares closed 2.17% higher at $15.54 on Friday.
