Humacyte Posts Preclinical Data Of Small-Diameter Human Acellular Vessel In Bypass Grafting

Humacyte Inc HUMA has announced results from the first preclinical study of Humacyte's small-diameter (3.5mm) Human Acellular Vessel (HAV) in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG).
- The HAV maintained patency and exhibited host-cell remodeling and regeneration in a non-human primate model.
- In the preclinical study, the 3.5mm HAVs were implanted into primates following ligation of the native right coronary artery, and the primates were studied for six months.
- Humacyte plans to evaluate the safety and efficacy of these small-diameter HAVs in additional preclinical primate CABG studies designed to support first-in-human clinical trials.
- The 3.5mm diameter HAV has smaller product dimensions but is manufactured using a similar process as Humacyte's 6mm HAV system currently being evaluated in advanced-stage clinical trials in vascular trauma, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease.
- Price Action: HUMA shares are down 5.47% at $4.76 during the market session on the last check Friday.
