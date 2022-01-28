Amryt Shares Fall After Oleogel-S10 EMA Regulatory Update

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
The European Medicines Agency plans to seek external independent Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) specific expertise and advice on assessing Amryt Pharma Plc's AMYT Oleogel-S10.
[ALERT] Matt Maley just released his latest pick with an upside of over 100% in 2 years. Click to See this Trade Idea Now!
- Oleogel-S10 is under development for cutaneous manifestations of Junctional and Dystrophic EB, a rare genetic skin disorder.
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) review process for Oleogel-S10 in EB is ongoing, and Amryt has responded to outstanding questions.
- Related: Amryt's Skin Disorder Drug Application Review With FDA Extended By Three Months.
- Given the rarity of the disease without any approved therapies, the EMA has proposed that an Ad-Hoc Expert Group, comprised of both EB clinical experts and patients with EB, be consulted to provide external and independent EB-specific advice.
- The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) opinion is anticipated in March 2022.
- Price Action: AMYT shares are down 5.55% at $10.05 during the market session on the last check Friday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.