Amryt's Skin Disorder Drug Application Review With FDA Extended By Three Months
The FDA made a three-month extension to the review period for Amryt Pharma Plc's (NASDAQ: AMYT) Oleogel-S10 marketing application for junctional and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (EB).
- EB is a rare genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.
- The FDA extended the date to the end of February 2022.
- The extension allows time to review additional analyses of data previously submitted by Amryt.
- The FDA also made a new information request regarding existing study data to continue its application evaluation, which the regulator confirmed in June this year had been accepted and granted priority review.
- The extension has no impact on the priority review status of Oleogel-S10, Amryt said.
- European regulators are expected to receive an opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in January 2022.
- The Company said its previously issued revenue guidance for FY 2021 of $220 million - $225 million is unaffected by the new regulatory timelines.
- Analyst Reaction: SVB Leerink maintains Outperform rating on Amryt but has lowered the price target to $19.
- Yesterday, Amryt Pharma announced plans to delist from the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London.
- It said its last day of trading on AIM would be January 10, 2022, noting it would retain its listing on the NASDAQ.
- Price Action: AMYT shares are down 10.80% at $10.03 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
