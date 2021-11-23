 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amryt's Skin Disorder Drug Application Review With FDA Extended By Three Months
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 10:58am   Comments
Share:
Amryt's Skin Disorder Drug Application Review With FDA Extended By Three Months

The FDA made a three-month extension to the review period for Amryt Pharma Plc's (NASDAQ: AMYT) Oleogel-S10 marketing application for junctional and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

  • EB is a rare genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.
  • The FDA extended the date to the end of February 2022.
  • The extension allows time to review additional analyses of data previously submitted by Amryt.
  • The FDA also made a new information request regarding existing study data to continue its application evaluation, which the regulator confirmed in June this year had been accepted and granted priority review.
  • The extension has no impact on the priority review status of Oleogel-S10, Amryt said.
  • European regulators are expected to receive an opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in January 2022.
  • The Company said its previously issued revenue guidance for FY 2021 of $220 million - $225 million is unaffected by the new regulatory timelines.
  • Analyst Reaction: SVB Leerink maintains Outperform rating on Amryt but has lowered the price target to $19.
  • Yesterday, Amryt Pharma announced plans to delist from the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London.
  • It said its last day of trading on AIM would be January 10, 2022, noting it would retain its listing on the NASDAQ.
  • Price Action: AMYT shares are down 10.80% at $10.03 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMYT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Arrowhead Out-Licenses NASH Drug, Tonix Touts COVID-19 Treatment Data, Aadi Jumps On FDA Nod For Rare Tumor Drug
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For November PDUFA Dates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com