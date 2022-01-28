Alterity Therapeutics Highlights New Publications On ATH434 In Parkinson's Disease

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Alterity Therapeutics's ATHE data in an animal model of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) were published in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease.
- The publication describes a study evaluating the efficacy of ATH434 in genetically altered mice that develop manifestations of MSA.
- The investigation demonstrated that ATH434 treatment reduced both the toxic oligomeric and aggregated forms of α–synuclein, a central nervous system protein essential for the normal function of nerve cells.
- At the same time, ATH434 treatment reduced the cardinal pathology of MSA (glial cell inclusions), reduced brain iron, preserved neurons, and improved motor performance.
- Previous studies with ATH434 in preclinical models of Parkinson's disease have shown that it is brain-penetrant, reduces iron accumulation and iron-mediated redox activity, provides neuroprotection, inhibits α–synuclein aggregation, and improves motor function.
- The compound was also well-tolerated in a first-in-human oral dosing study in healthy and older adult volunteers with a favorable, dose-dependent pharmacokinetic profile.
- Price Action: ATHE shares are up 7.75% at $0.83 during the market session on the last check Friday.
