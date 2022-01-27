Sellas Life Sciences Shares Jump As China Approves Galinpepimut IND For Blood Cancer

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has signed off SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc's SLS IND application to initiate the first clinical trial for 3D189 in patients with hematological malignancies.
- 3D189, also known as SELLAS' lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an immunotherapeutic that targets the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) protein, which is present and over-expressed in an array of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
- For a small Phase 1 trial, the IND was submitted by SELLAS' partner in China, 3D Medicines Inc.
- 3D Medicines expects to initiate the trial by mid-2022 and will be responsible for all expenses related to executing the trial in China.
- The approval of the IND by the NMPA will trigger a milestone payment to SELLAS.
- Total remaining potential milestone payments to SELLAS under the license agreement could total $192.5 million, not including future royalties.
- 3D Medicines holds the exclusive license from SELLAS to develop, manufacture, and commercialize 3D189 in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
- Price Action: SLS shares are up 9.65% at $5.57 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
