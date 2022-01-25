Genentech's Evrysdi Application Under FDA Priority Review For Use In Babies Below 2 Months
The FDA has granted priority review for Genentech's, a unit of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) supplemental marketing application for Evrysdi (risdiplam) to treat pre-symptomatic babies under two months of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
- Evrysdi is already approved to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children 2 months of age and older.
- The submission incorporates interim data from the RAINBOWFISH study.
- The data showed that most pre-symptomatic babies treated with Evrysdi achieved key milestones such as sitting, standing, walking, and maintaining the ability to swallow following 12 months of treatment.
- No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported in any babies treated with Evrysdi through the interim safety analysis period (n=12).
- The latest results from the RAINBOWFISH study will be presented at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical and Scientific Conference in March 2022.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares are down 1.59% at $47.04 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General