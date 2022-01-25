 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genentech's Evrysdi Application Under FDA Priority Review For Use In Babies Below 2 Months
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
Genentech's Evrysdi Application Under FDA Priority Review For Use In Babies Below 2 Months

The FDA has granted priority review for Genentech's, a unit of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) supplemental marketing application for Evrysdi (risdiplam) to treat pre-symptomatic babies under two months of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). 

  • Evrysdi is already approved to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children 2 months of age and older.
  • The submission incorporates interim data from the RAINBOWFISH study.
  • The data showed that most pre-symptomatic babies treated with Evrysdi achieved key milestones such as sitting, standing, walking, and maintaining the ability to swallow following 12 months of treatment.
  • No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported in any babies treated with Evrysdi through the interim safety analysis period (n=12).
  • The latest results from the RAINBOWFISH study will be presented at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical and Scientific Conference in March 2022.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares are down 1.59% at $47.04 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

These OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in December
CMS Proposes Coverage Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug, With Conditions Apply
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For January PDUFA Dates
Lineage, Genentech Ink Cell Therapy Licensing Pact For Ocular Diseases
These OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in November
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Calliditas Snags FDA Nod, Novartis to Buy Back $15B In Shares, Valneva Touts Vaccine Data, Immix, Bionomics Debut On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com