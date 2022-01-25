 Skip to main content

FDA Guides Annovis Bio For Two Phase 3 Buntanetap Trial In Parkinson's Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) has completed a Type B meeting with the FDA regarding its planned Phase 3 studies of Buntanetap for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease (PD) as an offshoot of the Company's clinical program in Alzheimer's Disease (AD).

  • Following the Company's submission of Phase 2 data and the chronic toxicology data in animals, the Company requested directions to further develop Buntanetap in PD. 
  • The FDA guided initiating the Phase 3 clinical studies of Buntanetap for PD parallel with the AD program. 
  • Related: EXCLUSIVE: Annovis Bio's Parkinson's Candidate Improves Speed, Motor Function Vs. Placebo.
  • The agency detailed guidance on the specific endpoints, entry criteria, and further study parameters for two Phase 3 studies to support a broad indication for early and late PD.
  • Additionally, the FDA provided guidance on updating the existing Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for AD based on the successful Phase 2 study result and in preparation for an End of Phase 2 meeting on the AD indication.
  • Price Action: ANVS shares are down 4.12% at $13.25 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Biotech News Health Care

