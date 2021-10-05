 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Annovis Bio's Parkinson's Candidate Improves Speed, Motor Function Vs Placebo
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 7:50am   Comments
  • Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) has announced efficacy data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating ANVS401 in Parkinson's disease (PD).
  • Data from 54 patients found that once-daily ANVS401 was superior to placebo in improving motor function.
  • ANVS401 was well-tolerated and safe, with no adverse effects related to treatment observed. 
  • Related: Annovis Bio's Stock Trading Higher As Alzheimer's / Parkinson's Candidate Shows Cognitive Improvement.
  • Compared to the placebo group, statistically significant improvements in motor-dexterity, speed, and accuracy were observed in patients across doses of ANVS401, compared to placebo.
  • Further, patients taking ANVS401 5mg, 20mg, and 80mg also achieved statistically significant improvements from baseline on the same test.
  • Patients treated with ANVS401 10mg and 20mg once daily showed statistically significant improvements in several motor & non-motor functions compared to baseline. 
  • Annovis is still analyzing certain biomarker data from the 54 PD patients.
  • The Company plans to request PD and Alzheimer's disease Meeting with FDA on the next steps in clinical development.
  • Annovis Bio will host an investor conference call today at 9 a.m. ET. 
  • Related: Annovis' Alzheimer's/Parkinson's Candidate Protects Nerve Cells Against Ill Effects of Higher Neurotoxic Proteins.
  • Price Action: ANVS stock closed 4.17% lower at $30.35 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

