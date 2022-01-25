Capricor Therapeutics, Nippon Shinyaku Ink US Pact For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Candidate

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) has partnered with Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd for the exclusive commercialization and distribution in the U.S of Capricor's CAP-1002 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Capricor's proprietary cell therapy, CAP-1002, comprises human allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells.

HOPE-Duchenne and HOPE-2, the Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials of CAP-1002, showed statistically significant improvements in upper limb and/or cardiac function in the treatment groups.

HOPE-3, the Phase 3 clinical trial that this partnership will support, will commence shortly and is expected to be the pivotal trial for CAP-1002 in DMD.

Capricor will receive an upfront payment of $30 million with potential additional milestone payments of up to $705 million.

Capricor will receive a double-digit percentage of revenue based on product sales.

Price Action: CAPR shares are up 8.19% at $3.06 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.