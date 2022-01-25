 Skip to main content

Capricor Therapeutics, Nippon Shinyaku Ink US Pact For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) has partnered with Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd for the exclusive commercialization and distribution in the U.S of Capricor's CAP-1002 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

  • Capricor's proprietary cell therapy, CAP-1002, comprises human allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells.
  • HOPE-Duchenne and HOPE-2, the Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials of CAP-1002, showed statistically significant improvements in upper limb and/or cardiac function in the treatment groups. 
  • HOPE-3, the Phase 3 clinical trial that this partnership will support, will commence shortly and is expected to be the pivotal trial for CAP-1002 in DMD.
  • Capricor will receive an upfront payment of $30 million with potential additional milestone payments of up to $705 million.
  • Capricor will receive a double-digit percentage of revenue based on product sales.
  • Price Action: CAPR shares are up 8.19% at $3.06 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com