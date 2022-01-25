 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Holds Mustang Bio's Gene Therapy IND For Compromised Immune System Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 7:10am   Comments
Share:
FDA Holds Mustang Bio's Gene Therapy IND For Compromised Immune System Disorder

The FDA has issued a hold, pending Chemistry, Manufacturing & Controls (CMC) clearance, on Mustang Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: MBIO) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MB-207 in patients with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID).

  • The application was submitted to initiate a pivotal Phase 2 study to assess MB-207 (lentiviral gene therapy) in patients who have been previously treated with a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and for whom re-treatment is indicated. 
  • The FDA has previously granted MB-207 Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • An additional Phase 1/2 trial for XSCID in newly diagnosed infants is ongoing.
  • Mustang expects to initiate a pivotal Phase 2 trial of MB-107 in newly diagnosed infants with XSCID who are between two months to two years in Q3 of 2022. 
  • The primary efficacy endpoint will be event-free survival. 
  • XSCID, also known as bubble boy disease, is a rare genetic disorder characterized by the absence or lack of function of key immune cells, resulting in a severely compromised immune system.
  • Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO). 
  • Price Action: MBIO shares are closed at $1.30 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FBIO + MBIO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs gene therapyBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com