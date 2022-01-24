FDA Gives Nod To TScan Therapeutics' Early-Stage Trial Of TSC-100 In Hematologic Malignancies
The FDA has signed off TScan Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TCRX) investigational new drug (IND) application for TSC-100 in hematologic malignancies patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT).
- The target of TSC-100 is the minor histocompatibility antigen HA-1, which is a lineage-specific antigen found on blood cells.
- The Company will now submit the clinical protocol to Institutional Review Boards (IRB) for the initial study sites and expects to begin dosing patients in 1H of 2022.
- Preliminary data is expected in 2H of 2022.
- TScan plans to initiate a multi-arm Phase 1 umbrella trial designed to evaluate TSC-100 compared to standard-of-care in patients undergoing allogeneic HCT.
- The Company will then initiate the TSC-101 arm of this trial in the same patient population. Primary endpoints include safety and dose-finding.
- As of September 30, 2021, the Company held cash & cash equivalents of $182.9 million that is expected to fund its operating expenses into 2024.
- Price Action: TCRX shares are trading 6.05% lower at $4.33 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General