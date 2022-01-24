 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Gives Nod To TScan Therapeutics' Early-Stage Trial Of TSC-100 In Hematologic Malignancies
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
FDA Gives Nod To TScan Therapeutics' Early-Stage Trial Of TSC-100 In Hematologic Malignancies

The FDA has signed off TScan Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TCRX) investigational new drug (IND) application for TSC-100 in hematologic malignancies patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). 

  • The target of TSC-100 is the minor histocompatibility antigen HA-1, which is a lineage-specific antigen found on blood cells. 
  • The Company will now submit the clinical protocol to Institutional Review Boards (IRB) for the initial study sites and expects to begin dosing patients in 1H of 2022.
  • Preliminary data is expected in 2H of 2022.
  • TScan plans to initiate a multi-arm Phase 1 umbrella trial designed to evaluate TSC-100 compared to standard-of-care in patients undergoing allogeneic HCT. 
  • The Company will then initiate the TSC-101 arm of this trial in the same patient population. Primary endpoints include safety and dose-finding. 
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company held cash & cash equivalents of $182.9 million that is expected to fund its operating expenses into 2024.
  • Price Action: TCRX shares are trading 6.05% lower at $4.33 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCRX)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com