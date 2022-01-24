Viking Therapeutics' Early Stage Trial On FDA Hold In Rare Metabolic Disorder
The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Viking Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: VKTX) Phase 1b trial of VK0214 in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).
- The FDA has requested an additional preclinical study before continuing the Phase 1b study of VK0214 in X-ALD, not due to any findings from ongoing or previously completed studies.
- The Company expects to provide the information to the FDA in Q2 of FY22.
- The Company was recently informed that the FDA considers the ongoing trial a Phase 2 trial rather than a Phase 1b.
- As a Phase 2 trial, a rodent genotoxicity study is required before continuation.
- The Company had planned to conduct this study before Phase 2 and will now accelerate its execution. While a short-term delay is anticipated, the Company does not expect the long-term development timeline for VK0214 to be significantly impacted.
- X-ALD is a rare and often fatal metabolic disorder characterized by a breakdown in the protective barriers surrounding brain and nerve cells, a process known as demyelination.
- Price Action: VKTX shares are down 6.82% at $3.55 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
