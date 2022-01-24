Merck's Gefapixant For Chronic Cough Slapped With FDA Complete Response Letter
The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Merck Co & Inc's (NYSE: MRK) gefapixant for refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults.
- Gefapixant is an investigational, non-narcotic, orally administered selective P2X3 receptor antagonist.
- In March 2021, the FDA accepted gefapixant marketing application.
- In the CRL, the FDA requested additional information related to efficacy measurement.
- The CRL was not related to the safety of gefapixant. Merck is reviewing the letter and will meet with the agency to discuss the next steps.
- Last week, the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) approved Lyfnua (gefapixant) 45 mg for adults with refractory or unexplained chronic cough.
- Outside of Japan, gefapixant is an investigational treatment and is still under review by other regulatory bodies.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.38% at $79.68 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
