 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck's Gefapixant For Chronic Cough Slapped With FDA Complete Response Letter
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 7:14am   Comments
Share:
Merck's Gefapixant For Chronic Cough Slapped With FDA Complete Response Letter

The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Merck Co & Inc's (NYSE: MRK) gefapixant for refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults.

  • Gefapixant is an investigational, non-narcotic, orally administered selective P2X3 receptor antagonist.
  • In March 2021, the FDA accepted gefapixant marketing application. 
  • In the CRL, the FDA requested additional information related to efficacy measurement. 
  • The CRL was not related to the safety of gefapixant. Merck is reviewing the letter and will meet with the agency to discuss the next steps.
  • Last week, the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) approved Lyfnua (gefapixant) 45 mg for adults with refractory or unexplained chronic cough. 
  • Outside of Japan, gefapixant is an investigational treatment and is still under review by other regulatory bodies.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.38% at $79.68 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: ViacomCBS, Ford, Meta, Netflix, Microsoft, Tesla And More
Merck Scores Win In Insurance Battle Over Cyberattack - Bloomberg Report
Everest Boosts Covid Bet With New Licensing Deal Despite Crowded Field
Casi Pharma-Partnered BioInvent's Lead Cancer Program Gets FDA Orphan Drug Tag
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax COVID Shot Authorized In Australia, Zymeworks Restructures, Orphan Drug Designation For Marker's Pancreatic Cancer Drug
Seagen's SEA-CD40 Combo Regime Shows Preliminary Antitumor Activity In Pancreatic Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com