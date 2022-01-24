 Skip to main content

Ipsen's Sohonos Scores Canadian Approval For Rare Connective Tissue Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 5:54am   Comments
Health Canada has approved Ipsen SA's (OTC: IPSEY) Sohonos (palovarotene capsules) in adults and children aged eight years & above for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).

  • This decision marks the first approval for Sohonos worldwide.
  • Sohonos is an oral selective retinoic-acid receptor gamma (RARγ) agonist indicated to reduce the formation of heterotopic ossification (HO; new bone formation) to treat FOP. 
  • FOP is characterized by new bone formation outside of the normal skeletal system, like in soft connective tissues, in a process is known as heterotopic ossification, which can be preceded by painful soft tissue swelling or "flare-ups." 
  • Ipsen plans to file in the U.S. in H1 2022 and is in discussions with other regulatory authorities worldwide.
  • This approval is based on the ongoing MOVE Phase 3 trial data.
  • The trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of a chronic/flare-up dosing regimen of palovarotene in decreasing new annualized HO volume in patients with FOP.
  • Price Action: IPSEY shares closed at $23.66 on Friday.

