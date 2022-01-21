 Skip to main content

Mirati Therapeutics Posts 41% Objective Response Rate In Pretreated GI Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) has announced data from a Phase 2 cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib at the 600mg BID dose in pretreated patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other gastrointestinal (GI) tumors.

  • As of September 10, 2021, the subset of patients with GI cancers harboring a KRASG12C mutation enrolled in the adagrasib monotherapy arm (n=30).
  • Of the evaluable patients (n=27), the objective response rate (ORR) was 41%, and the disease control rate (DCR) was 100%. 
  • Related: Mirati Posts More Responses For Adagrasib-Keytruda Combo In Lung Cancer Setting.
  • In evaluable patients with pancreatic cancer (n=10), the response rate (RR) was 50%, including 1 unconfirmed partial response (PR); the median duration of response (mDOR) was 7.0 months. 
  • In patients with other GI tumors (n=17), the RR was 35%, with two unconfirmed PRs; the mDOR was 7.9 months.
  • The median progression-free survival (mPFS) in patients with pancreatic cancer was 6.6 months and 7.9 months in patients with the other GI tumors.
  • Overall, adagrasib was well-tolerated, with a manageable safety profile. 
  • Price Action: MRTX shares are down 2.19% at $115.75 during the market session on the last check Friday.

