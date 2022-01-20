 Skip to main content

FDA Gives Green Signal To Compass Therapeutics' Mid-Stage Biliary Tract Cancer Trial In US
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 10:34am   Comments
The FDA has signed off Compass Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: CMPX) IND application for CTX-009 to initiate a global Phase 2 clinical trial for CTX-009 for advanced Biliary Tract Cancers (BTC) in the U.S. and South Korea. 

  • The Company plans to include the existing Phase 2 in South Korea in this global study, allowing it to expand the ongoing study of CTX-009 under this IND. 
  • CTX-009 is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets Delta-like ligand 4 (DLL4) and vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A).
  • The Phase 2a trial in South Korea is testing CTX-009 combined with paclitaxel in BTC patients. 
  • The Company said that five partial responses have already been observed among the first 17 patients evaluated, leading to a preliminary overall response rate (ORR) of 29%.
  • All patients evaluated have had stable disease or better, with a decline in tumor burden observed in 16 of the 17 patients leading to a Clinical Benefit Rate of 100%. 
  • Price Action: CMPX shares are down 1.06% at $2.80 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

