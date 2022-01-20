Pressure BioSciences to Participate in FORCE Family Office's January 20th Webinar: Innovations and Advancements in the $4.6 Billion CBD Market

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Fireside Chat

South Easton, MA, January 19, 2022 – Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBI” and the “Company”), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide food and beverage, biotherapeutics, and personal wellness industries, among others, today announced the Company’s participation in the January 20th Innovations and Advancements in the CBD Market webinar, sponsored by FORCE Family Office. This real-time, interactive “fireside chat” will feature three companies that have released or are about to release important, innovative products and services and/or advancements in the CBD space.

DATE: Thursday, January 20, 2022 (Noon ET)

PRESENTATION: Video Webcast

REGISTER: Click Here to Register for the FORCE Webinar

Panelists.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is planning for a mid-2022 release of their revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST™) platform for the preparation of water soluble, long-term stable, highly bioavailable nanoemulsions of oil and water (e.g., CBD oil and water). Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, Founder and CEO, will be a panel participant.

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of family offices in the United States with a substantial and growing presence internationally. In 2020 alone, they hosted more than 160 events, a number they expect to exceed each year going forward. Their team is dedicated to helping family offices efficiently and successfully connect with private and public companies for co-investment, research, education, and philanthropy.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the “BaroFold” technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (“UST”) platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

