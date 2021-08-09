Liminal BioSciences Stock Is Trading Higher On Sale Of Priority Review Voucher For $105M
- Liminal BioSciences Inc's (NASDAQ: LMNL) subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc has agreed to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $105M.
- The FDA granted the PRV with the approval of Ryplazim (plasminogen, human-tvmh) for plasminogen deficiency type 1 (hypoplasminogenemia).
- Hypoplasminogenemia is characterized by a lack of a plasminogen protein, causing the development of growths (lesions) that can impair normal tissue and organ function.
- Liminal Biosciences is entitled to retain an amount equal to 70% of the net sales proceeds of the sale of the PRV.
- Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Liminal BioSciences Inc. on this transaction.
- Price Action: LMNL shares are up 29% at $3.69 during the market session on the last check Monday.
