Three doses of Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron Variant, Lab Study Shows

Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has announced results from an initial laboratory study demonstrating that serum antibodies induced by three doses of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, neutralize the omicron variant.
- Sera from 30 participants in the Phase 1/2 trial VLA2001-201 were used to analyze the neutralization of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Delta and Omicron variants.
- All 30 samples presented neutralizing antibodies against the ancestral virus and Delta variant, and 26 samples (87%) presented neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant.
- The mean fold reduction of neutralization relative to the ancestral virus was 2.7-fold for Delta and 16.7-fold for Omicron.
- The Company continues to expect to complete regulatory submissions in Europe, the U.K., and Bahrain in time to receive potential regulatory approvals in Q1 of 2022.
- Valneva's whole virus inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate uses Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) adjuvant.
- Price Action: VALN shares are up 9.55% at $35.90 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
