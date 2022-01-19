 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Three doses of Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron Variant, Lab Study Shows
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Three doses of Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron Variant, Lab Study Shows

Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) has announced results from an initial laboratory study demonstrating that serum antibodies induced by three doses of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, neutralize the omicron variant.

  • Sera from 30 participants in the Phase 1/2 trial VLA2001-201 were used to analyze the neutralization of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Delta and Omicron variants.
  • All 30 samples presented neutralizing antibodies against the ancestral virus and Delta variant, and 26 samples (87%) presented neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant. 
  • Related: Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Works As A Follow-Up To Its Own Shot.
  • The mean fold reduction of neutralization relative to the ancestral virus was 2.7-fold for Delta and 16.7-fold for Omicron.
  • The Company continues to expect to complete regulatory submissions in Europe, the U.K., and Bahrain in time to receive potential regulatory approvals in Q1 of 2022.
  • Valneva's whole virus inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate uses Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) adjuvant.
  • Price Action: VALN shares are up 9.55% at $35.90 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DVAX + VALN)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Strikes Neurological R&D Collaboration, Valneva Confirms Vaccine Timelines, Biohaven Gains On Strong Migraine Drug Sales
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com