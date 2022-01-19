 Skip to main content

ChemoCentryx's Avacopan Scores European Approval For ANCA-Associated Vasculitis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:47am   Comments
The European Union has approved ChemoCentryx Inc's (NASDAQ: CCXI) Tavneos (avacopan) for ANCA-associated vasculitis.

  • The approval follows the FDA approval of Tavneos in October 2021.
  • The approval covers the treatment combined with a rituximab or cyclophosphamide regimen for severe, active granulomatosis polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), the two main forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis. 
  • Related: EXCLUSIVE: ChemoCentryx Plans To Start Phase 3 Avacopan Trial In Chronic Skin Disorder In 2022.
  • As part of their Kidney Health Alliance, ChemoCentryx retains all rights for avacopan for orphan and renal diseases in the U.S., and Vifor Pharma has rights to commercialize avacopan in the rest of the world. 
  • Vifor will pay ChemoCentryx royalties in the teens to the mid-20s percent on potential ex-U.S. sales of one aggregate net sales line.
  • Price Action: CCXI shares are up 3.84% at $31.88 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

