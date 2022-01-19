ChemoCentryx's Avacopan Scores European Approval For ANCA-Associated Vasculitis
The European Union has approved ChemoCentryx Inc's (NASDAQ: CCXI) Tavneos (avacopan) for ANCA-associated vasculitis.
- The approval follows the FDA approval of Tavneos in October 2021.
- The approval covers the treatment combined with a rituximab or cyclophosphamide regimen for severe, active granulomatosis polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), the two main forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis.
- As part of their Kidney Health Alliance, ChemoCentryx retains all rights for avacopan for orphan and renal diseases in the U.S., and Vifor Pharma has rights to commercialize avacopan in the rest of the world.
- Vifor will pay ChemoCentryx royalties in the teens to the mid-20s percent on potential ex-U.S. sales of one aggregate net sales line.
