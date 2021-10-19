ImmunityBio Meets Endpoint In Second Indication Cohort In Bladder Cancer Trial
- ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) has announced that Papillary disease (Cohort B) of its Phase 2/3 study of intravesical BCG plus Anktiva met its primary endpoints with disease-free survival of 57% at 12 months.
- Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) makes up 75%-85% of all bladder cancers in the U.S.; approximately 90% of NMIBC cases are papillary.
- To date, 73 patients have enrolled in Cohort B with a median follow-up of 17.3 months.
- At 18-months, the disease-free survival rate was 53%. Durable responses were noted.
- There were zero immune- or treatment-related severe adverse events noted in the combined safety analysis of 154 patients in the trial.
- Key patent allowed covering Anktiva intravesical use in bladder cancer with the term extending to 2035.
- Price Action: IBRX shares are up 2.52% at $9.16 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
