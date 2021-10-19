 Skip to main content

ImmunityBio Meets Endpoint In Second Indication Cohort In Bladder Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
  • ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) has announced that Papillary disease (Cohort B) of its Phase 2/3 study of intravesical BCG plus Anktiva met its primary endpoints with disease-free survival of 57% at 12 months. 
  • Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) makes up 75%-85% of all bladder cancers in the U.S.; approximately 90% of NMIBC cases are papillary.
  • Related: ImmunityBio Announces Updated Data From Ongoing Bladder Cancer Trial Showing Complete Response Rate Of 72%.
  • To date, 73 patients have enrolled in Cohort B with a median follow-up of 17.3 months. 
  • At 18-months, the disease-free survival rate was 53%. Durable responses were noted.
  • There were zero immune- or treatment-related severe adverse events noted in the combined safety analysis of 154 patients in the trial.
  • Key patent allowed covering Anktiva intravesical use in bladder cancer with the term extending to 2035.
  • Price Action: IBRX shares are up 2.52% at $9.16 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: bladder cancer Briefs Phase 2 Trial Phase 3 Trial

